Parineeti Chopra takes over the runway with her newlywed avatar flaunting red sindoor, pink chooda-WATCH

Actress Parineeti Chopra has lately been garnering eyeballs for her fairytale wedding with politician Raghav Chadha. The wedding looked extremely dreamy and the actress’ fans have been going gaga over her ever since. While Chopra has made public appearances post her wedding, she has now swept over hearts after walking the ramp at a recent fashion event flaunting her red sindoor, chooda and a merry and jovial face.

Parineeti Chopra's red sindoor, chooda steals hearts as she walks the ramp

Actress Parineeti Chopra got married on the 24th of September to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Raghav Chadha. Since then, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress has been spotted flaunting her newly married look, complemented with red sindoor, chooda, and a blushing face. She has once again left her fans spellbound by donning a dreamy saree outfit at a recent fashion event. But what caught the attention of fans was her newly married avatar and her flaunting the red sindoor in her hairline and chooda.

The actress seemingly set the runway on fire with her shimmery saree and an attached dupatta that spread across her shoulders. Rounding off the look with earrings and a captivating neckpiece, Parineeti’s look was completely on-point. But what stole the show was her newly married avatar and glow.



Delving into Parineeti Chopra’s career trajectory

After stepping into Bollywood with Ranveer Singh starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti has been on a roll. After her debut, she proceeded to deliver several entertaining gigs including Ishaqzaade, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Shuddh Desi Romance. The actress was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Raniganj and won the hearts of the audience as Nirdosh Kaur Gill in the film.

