Parineeti Chopra thanks her ‘annoying’ pal Arjun Kapoor for a special gift; Actors hint at their new project?

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor may have done several films together but that is not the only connection these two have. The two stars share a great bond and their social media banters are proof of it. We often see them commenting on each other’s posts and there was one such time when Pari had commented on the Gunday actor’s picture of him flaunting his new sweatshirt and asking him to send it over to her. Well, it looks like Arjun took her comments too seriously and what followed was a very sweet gesture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a video of her wearing the same sweatshirt as Arjun Kapoor in the picture that he had posted a few days back. Actually, when Arjun had shared his picture, Pari had asked him to send the sweatshirt to her in the comments section. And today the actor has actually gifted the actress the same sweatshirt and Parineeti cannot stop jumping in excitement about it. Sharing the video of her wearing the sweatshirt, she wrote, “That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I’m seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it..Now we will have to remain friends because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor.”

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra in the video has asked everyone to answer that who wore the sweatshirt better? Well, reacting to this post, Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “It looks better on u !!! Btw free hai yeh kisne bola ? Ma’am Pls send the payment I’m sending u the link.

Parineeti even took to her IG stories to share a picture of the two and asked him, “Baba why are you being nice to me, Im suspicious!” Arjun replied, “I thought have had a little break from u (thank God) so maybe I can consider & squeeze in working with you again now…”

