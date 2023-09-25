Parineeti Chopra to Alia Bhatt: 5 B-town brides who ditched buns and set the tresses free for their wedding

It is officially Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha week. The IT couple got married on September 24 at a lavish dreamy destination in Udaipur. Taking away our Monday blues, the couple shared the official wedding pictures from their D-day. Looking at their pictures, it is just not possible to not fall in love with them. The newlyweds, Parineeti and Raghav’s first pictures exude sheer elegance and grace.

Breaking the norms, Parineeti opted for a minimal yet classy look. While the actress looked gorgeous in Manish Malhotra Lehenga, her hair game was also on point. She let her hair down with simple loose waves with a middle partition. Chopra kept them behind the earlobes and flaunted the classic emerald jewelry. Have a look:

Nonetheless, it is not just Parineeti Chopra who set her hair free on her D-day. Here let’s take a quick look at the Bollywood divas that opted for an open hairdo on their big day.

Bollywood brides who set their hair free on their D-Day

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in an extremely private wedding on April 14, 2022. One of the prettiest brides of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt looked every bit of gorgeous. Ditching red on her D-day, Alia picked an ivory organza sari with fine tilla work and a beautifully crafted tissue veil with minimalistic makeup. The beautiful lehenga was designed by renowned fashion designer, Sabyasachi.

Rhea Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Rhea Kapoor got married to her long-time beau, Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021. For her D-day, the couple opted for royal outfits. On the special day, Rhea shined in an ivory-white chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna. The saree was draped over a half-sleeved blouse; she made a statement by going with a pearled veil crafted with little pearls.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021. On D-day, Natasha Dalal was beaming in a matching, intricately embroidered pale golden bridal lehenga. With minimal makeup and matching jewelry, Natasha opted for the bridal lehenga from her label, Natasha Dalal Label. She let her hair down on the day of her wedding. While Varun Dhawan looked handsome in a Manish Malhotra sherwani.

Shibani Dandekar

Singer-actor Farhan Akhtar got married to Shibani Dandekar in a dreamy fairytale wedding on February 19, 2022. The wedding was a non-religious affair attended by their close family and friends. For the special day, while Farhan looked dapper in a black tuxedo, Shibani looked pretty in a custom-designed lehenga by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The lehenga was embroidered with red lace over a light pink base. The skirt had a fish-cut silhouette, which was paired with a corset-style blouse.

These divas have surely ditched the usual fashion pointers for a bride and set a new benchmark!

