Parineeti Chopra to ATTEND Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding? Know details

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to marry his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. The visuals from their pre-wedding festivities have already been stirring the internet. Meanwhile, a section of internet users were intrigued by Parineeti Chopra’s absence from the functions. On the other hand, it has been reported that she will be attending the function tomorrow i.e. Friday, February 7, 2025.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, a source was quoted informing that Parineeti Chopra is a family and will not be missing such a big family event. It has been revealed that the actress was keeping busy because of the shoot of her upcoming film, due to which she had to miss the previous ceremonies.

“She will attend it tomorrow i.e. February 7, and her husband Raghav Chadha is also expected to be there. Parineeti has been shooting for her next film, which is why she couldn't attend the previous ceremonies,” the source was quoted as saying.

It is worth mentioning that Parineeti's husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha was seen arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Ahead of the family function, he landed in the city after casting his vote in Delhi. A video shared by the paps showed the politician making his way outside the airport premises.

Advertisement

Chadha was seen sporting a black sweatshirt paired with white pants. Before leaving, he acknowledged the paparazzi with a sweet smile and greeted them with folded hands.

Raghav Chadha arrives in Mumbai

It was on Sunday, February 2, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai from Hyderabad for the wedding function of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. Yesterday, on Wednesday, Priyanka and her mother shared pictures from Mata Ki Chowki before kickstarting the pre-wedding festivities.

Later, stunning visuals from their Haldi ceremony surfaced that showed the actress dancing to Hindi classic songs including Maahi Ve, Say Na Say Na, and more. After that, the evening was dedicated to the splendid Mehendi ceremony in which the actress’s father-in-law Kevin Sr., and mother-in-law Denise Jonas, cousin Mannara Chopra among others were seen making their special appearance.

In addition to this, Nick Jonas' father also distributed sweets to the paps after the function.