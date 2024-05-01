Parineeti Chopra to soon visit hubby Raghav Chadha in London following his eye surgery? Here’s what we know

In a surprising turn of events, it was revealed that Parineeti Chopra’s husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha underwent a major eye surgery in London and faced the risk of potential blindness. The shocking news piece left everyone surprised and concerned over the young politician’s health.

However, days after, Raghav Chadha is on the road to recovery and is under medical supervision. Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the actress who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila will soon visit him. A detailed health update on Raghav’s health has also come to light.

Parineeti Chopra to visit husband Raghav Chadha in London after his eye-surgery

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, a family friend informed them that despite her busy schedule, Parineeti Chopra had been visiting London. “She kept visiting him and was with him during several doctor visits. When she was busy with the release of her film Amar Singh Chamkila, she kept a check on his health through phone calls. In fact, she is expected to visit him in London soon," revealed the friend.

About Raghav Chadha's eye surgery and latest health update

The report further mentions that the AAP Leader is on bed rest and will return to India only after doctors’ suggestions. It has also been revealed by the family friend that he had a hole in one of the retinae which caused some complications, due to which he could have lost his eyesight. That’s the reason he had to undergo the surgery immediately.

The relative further added that it was ‘a risky surgery’ which went fine and now that the politician is recovering. Currently, Raghav is not in the hospital. However, he is advised bed rest and avoid stepping out or going in sunlight. Kept under medical supervision, the AAP leader is undergoing treatment that includes eye drops and medication.

“He has to visit the doctor twice a week for eye tests and checkups. He will come to India only when doctors give him a go-ahead. He is trying to contribute to work from bed while healing, but it will take a few more weeks for him to return to work physically,” added the relative.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married last year in September 2023 in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur.

