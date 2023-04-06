Parineeti Chopra travels to London amid engagement rumors with Raghav Chadha; Actress blushes as pap tease her

Parineeti Chopra is all over the news since her engagement rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha went viral. The actress was spotted with the politician at a restaurant in Mumbai, not once, but twice. Dating rumours soon surfaced and after this incident, Parineeti was spotted at Designer Manish Malhotra’s residence fuelling the rumours of her engagement. Although there has been no official confirmation or statement from either side, sources close to the two confirmed that something is brewing between the two.

Parineeti spotted at Mumbai airport

On Wednesday night, paparazzi snapped Parineeti at the Mumbai airport. She is seen wearing a bright red knitted sweater, black pants, and boots with spectacles. Her hair was done in a ponytail. The actress looked super cute as she smiled and blushed with her head down while walking towards the check-in gate. Photographers surrounded her and asked about her plan. To this Parineeti calmly replies, “London jaa rahi hu.” When a pap teased her, the actress replied, “Ohho, mein aapko dikhati hu boarding pass. (I’ll show you the boarding pass)”

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “abhi toh 10 April mein time hai. Abh dulhan London shopping karne bhi na jaye.” Another wrote, “Parineeti Se Rajneeti Tak Ka Safar!”

Parineeti’s engagement ceremony

According to ETimes, a close friend has confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav’s roka ceremony is slated to take place very soon. The close friend revealed, "The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month." The buzz is that their engagement is on 10th April.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role.

