Parineeti Chopra urges everyone to stop being confident about Coronavirus and stay safe; Netizens thank her

Due to the Coronavirus scare, Parineeti Chopra has shared an important post for all her fans out there asking them to stay safe and stop being overconfident.

After the 2012 movie Ishaqzaade and the 2018 film Namaste England, is all to collaborate with in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The trailer of the movie which was released a few days back shows several interesting elements of Sandeep and Pinky’s absconding story which also includes a deadly conspiracy. Fans are excited to see this jodi again. While Parineeti and Arjun have already started the promotions of the movie, the scare of Coronavirus has left everyone question whether to travel or not?

Recently, Parineeti shared a post on Coronavirus written by Cristina Higgins, an American who lives in Italy. In the post, Cristina has warned everyone about Coronavirus and also shared the truth about this virus. She said that 'the only way to stop this virus is to limit contagion.' Sharing her post, Parineeti wrote, "GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a “hype on social media.” Stop saying “it only affects the elderly.” Stop saying “oh but the death rate of flu is more.” Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus"

As soon as Pari posted this on her Instagram account, fans started thanking her for sharing such a useful thing on social media which is quite necessary for everybody.

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the movie also starring Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to hit the screens on March 20 this year. The principal photography of the film began on 7 November 2017.

