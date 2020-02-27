Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor's VIDEO will make you long to see them together in a film

While scrolling through Instagram's feed, we came across a throwback video of Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Varun Dhawan. Check out the video.

and are two very well-known faces of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them are yet to feature in a film together as a lead pair. However, movie lovers got a glimpse of their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the movie Dishoom in which Parineeti made a cameo appearance. She also grooved with Varun in the popular song ‘Jaaneman Aah’ from the movie which won everyone’s hearts. Moreover, their lip-lock scene in the song also grabbed attention.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback video of Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and on Instagram. It happens to be a boomerang video in which the three of them can be seen making quirky gestures together. While Parineeti looks stunning in a grey lehenga, Arjun and Varun also look dapper in sherwanis. After having a look at this, ardent fans will surely long to see Varun and Parineeti together in a movie.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Talking about Arjun, the interesting part is that he has made his Bollywood debut opposite Parineeti Chopra in the movie Ishaqzaade. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone and the movie was declared a super hit. They were also seen together in the 2018 movie Namaste England. On the personal front, the three of them happen to good friends and often hang out together at various events and occasions.

Do you want to see Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor together in a movie? Do let us know in the comments section.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra enjoys the chilly weather during her vacay in Austria; Take a look)

Credits :Instagram

Read More