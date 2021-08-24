Parineeti Chopra wants Ranveer Singh to confirm a doubt from a fan about him becoming a 'papa'

recently thought of interacting with her fans in a Q&A session on her Instagram. Fans said many things to her, but the one thing that caught our attention was a query raised by a fan who wanted to know if has become a dad? The actress took to her stories to reply to this question, and we thought you all must have a look at the reply.

Sometime back, Parineeti Chopra just took to her Instagram stories and started a Q&A session by asking fans' whats up?' In the next story, she wrote "The best responses". Well, what followed was a series of responses from her fans. From quirky to funny, the answers made us smile as the actress shared it in her stories. But, one reply got us all stunned. One fan did not reply to Parineeti's 'whats up' instead asked a doubt to her. That fan asked, "ranvir Singh papa ban gaya". In response to this, Pari wrote "Please confirm" and tagged Ranveer Singh. Take a look:

We cannot wait to see what Ranveer Singh has to reply to this doubt raised by Parineeti Chopra's fan.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he has been making headlines since last night after videos of him dancing with his mother and father in the recently held birthday bash of the actor’s mom is going viral. We can see his mother matching up to his steps and trying to copy his son as the crowd cheers for them. In another video, we saw Ranveer dancing on Khalibali and his dad getting the hook step of the song absolutely correct.

Well, in one of the videos, we can also see Ranveer Singh dancing in front of his wife , who was seated on a couch and was blushing hard to see her husband dance and sing for her. How many hearts for this adorable couple?

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranveer Singh's mom is cooler than him & we have proof; Don't miss his father's dance on 'Khalibali'