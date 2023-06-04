Parineeti Chopra wishes dad on his birthday with pic from engagement ceremony: Learnt how to be soft from you

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 in Delhi. The engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her special day with her fans on Instagram. On Sunday afternoon, Parineeti shared a beautiful picture from her engagement ceremony to wish her daddy Pawan Chopra, on his birthday today.

Parineeti Chopra drops a special birthday post for 'best father' Pawan Chopra

The picture features Parineeti, her brother Shivang and their dad Pawan. The brother-sister duo is seen wiping the tears off their daddy's eyes and it is all things adorable. It seems like her father got a little emotional during the ceremony. Along with the picture, the newly-engaged actress wrote a special note for him. Her post read, "I learnt how to be strong from you. I learnt how to be soft from you. Eye of the tiger, heart of a baby. You are the best father and human in the world. Happy bday papa. Love, Sahaj, Shivang and me." Have a look:

Her mom Reena Chopra and brother Shivang were quick to drop heart emojis on her post. Even the fans were seen showering love on her dad and wishing him on his special day.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav, who are currently hunting their wedding venues, penned a long note and thanked their fans for the love. Days after they exchanged rings, the couple shared a note on social media and revealed that they were overwhelmed with love and blessings. Their post read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it is amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will be released on Netflix in 2024.

