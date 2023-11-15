Parineeti Chopra wishes happy birthday to her 'Aguu' Sania Mirza; shares unseen PIC of them with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha recently. The wedding was attended by her close friend and former tennis player Sania Mirza. On the latter's birthday. the Mission Raniganj actress took to social media to wish her. Pari also shared a lovely unseen picture of herself with Sania and hubby Raghav.

Parineeti Chopra wishes Sania Mirza

Today, legendary tennis player Sania Mirza turned a year older. On this occasion, her close friend Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to wish her on a special occasion. The actress shared a beautiful picture featuring the birthday girl Sania, herself and Raghav Chadha. All three of them look ethereal as they pose for the camera. Pari wrote, "Happy Birthdayyy, my Aguu!!! Sending you lots of love and hugs on your special day! You know you're the besttt"

Check out the story!

Sania Mirza attended Pari-Raghav's wedding

Sania Mirza had shared a picture from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. She wrote, :"Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever" Recently. Raghav Chadha also celebrated his first birthday as a married man. Pari also took to Instagram to wish her hubby.

She shared several pictures and wrote: "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine.

Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back.."

