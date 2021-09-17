Parineeti Chopra wishes Nick Jonas with fun family photos: Here's to life discussions & freaky predictions

Nick Jonas turned 29 on 16 September and the Jonas Brother singer was flooded with love and wishes on social media. While his brothers, fans and wifey Priyanka Chopra made the day super special for him, Nick also received some love from his family in India. Though a day late as per IST, took to social media to wish her 'jiju' Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Parineeti Chopra shared two fun family photos which features the actress herself, Priyanka and Nick, Madhu Chopra and a common friend. In one photo, the group can be seen chilling at a restaurant. While in another, Nick, PeeCee, Madhu Chopra and Parineeti can be seen posing for a happy photo on a boat.

Wishing Nick, Parineeti wrote, "Happy bday BP! May this year be the best one yet..Here's to more life discussions and freaky predictions. @nickjons." While we can only wonder what BP stands for, the family photos do seem a lot of fun.

Check it out:

Priyanka made Nick's birthday super special as she flew down from London to the US and surprised him. The couple had an intimate birthday celebration at home. Priyanka's birthday wish for Nick read, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you."

