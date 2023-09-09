Parineeti Chopra wishes ‘OG entertainer’ Akshay Kumar on his birthday; drops BTS from Mission Raniganj sets

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is today named among the highest-paid actors in India. From teaching martial arts to students to becoming a National Award-winning actor, his journey is pretty impressive. In his extensive acting career of over three decades, he has managed to garner the love of his loyal and supportive fans across the globe. Today, on September 9, the Singh Is Kinng actor celebrates his 56th birthday.

Parineeti Chopra wishes Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna was among the first people to wish the actor on his birthday. Taking to social media, Twinkle shared a heartwarming post for him which had a reference to the popular cartoon characters Marge and Homer from The Simpsons.

Now, actor Parineeti Chopra extended her wishes to him. Parineeti recently wrapped the filming of her upcoming survival thriller film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, Chopra penned a sweet note for her co-star.

Taking to Instagram, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared a BTS picture from their upcoming film and wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer @akshaykumar! Here's to another of your unstoppable energy and loads of laughter.”

Take a look at her post:

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Bacin in 2022, the recently engaged actress shared screen with Harrdy Sandhu in the spy action-drama film Code Name: Tiranga. Then came Uunchai on November 11, 2022. This year, she will be seen in Mission Raniganj, the poster of which has recently been unveiled. She has also completed filming her next film Amar Singh Chamkila which is expected to be released sometime next year.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar has a packet schedule till the mid of 2024. Despite already giving us two movies, Selfiee and OMG 2, there are two others namely Mission Raniganj and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, waiting to be released this year.

For 2024, he has a long list of films most of which are currently in the filming stage. Among them, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Hera Pheri 3 are some of the anticipated movies that will be released next year.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Mission Raniganj, Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle; 7 films to look forward to