Parineeti Chopra wishes to work in United Kingdom: ‘I would be very interested in...’

Parineeti Chopra has solidified her presence among the popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of a variety of movies over the years. Most recently, her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila received immense appreciation from the audience. Meanwhile, the actress, who has currently been enjoying her vacations in the UK, has also expressed her desire to explore work opportunities in the European nation.

During a recent conversation with Eastern Eye, Parineeti Chopra was asked, considering her versatility, if she has ever considered working in the West away from Indian cinema. Elated by the remark, the actress was quick to disclose that she is open to work opportunities.

She said, "Oh, thank you so much. Why not? Actually, I really want to work in the UK and look for opportunities. This is something I would be very interested in, maybe not so west as in Hollywood. Something creative in the UK itself."

In addition to this, Pari also spilled the beans about her plans to go further. She admitted being in that stage of her career where she prioritizes quality over quantity. According to her, even if quality means doing just one more film, it will be okay because a project has to excite her from within like Amar Singh Chamkila did.

She further explained her point by disclosing that she did Chamkila two years ago, but it didn’t matter because she was excited to do the role. The actress mentioned that her "biggest learning" is to do the roles that personally excite her, require homework, and will touch the hearts of people. "It’s now the experience I’m searching for," she said.

Advertisement

Parineeti has been vacationing in London, United Kingdom. She has often shared glimpses of her delightful times in the British capital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pari was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The biographical drama was based on the life of the legendary singer of Punjab, who was known for record-breaking songs. The film was released earlier this year on Netflix and received immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

The actress has yet to announce any new projects.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali takes responsibility for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal's failure; 'The actor is not obliged to understand...'