Parineeti Chopra wraps up her ‘fish-filled’ vacation mode; To begin Code Name Tiranga promotions today

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is working hard day and night to make a prominent mark in the film industry. She will next be seen in the film Code Name Tiranga. The makers of Parineeti Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga released the film's trailer last week and fans can’t keep calm. The trailer of the film looks promising and fans are looking forward to advancing bookings of the film to watch Parineeti on screen after a really long period of time. Other than Parineeti, actors Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar are also seen in the film in lead roles. The film, also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala in crucial roles.

Amidst the ongoing promotions of the film, Parineeti took some time off for herself and was vacationing in the Maldives. From dropping down bikini pictures of herself to spending time with herself in the lap of nature, Parineeti has done it all on this trip And now, she has decided to resume work for the film in full swing. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Parineeti wrote, “Told you I wanna be a fish! #OceanBabyForever #WannabeFish Rested, oceaned, stretched and meditated before I start Code Name Tiranga promotions tomorrow. Time to switch back again to BADASS and ACTION mode @fairmont.maldives @makeplansholidays #FairmontMaldives #FairmontMoments #MakePlansHolidays”