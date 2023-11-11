Parineeti Chopra’s birthday wish for hubby Raghav Chadha: 'You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii’-PICS

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot recently. Today, Raghav turns a year older, and it's his first birthday since their wedding. On this special occasion, Chopra took to social media to write a love-filled birthday wish note for her hubby. She also shared several lovely pictures of them together. Let's find out.

Parineeti Chopra wishes Raghav Chadha

Today, November 11th marks the birthday of Raghav Chadha. To commemorate this occasion, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share several incredible pictures of them together and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish. She wrote, "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back.."

Her post includes pictures of them from different destinations, including a stadium where they were spotted earlier this year during an IPL match.

Check out her post!

Parineeti Chopra resumes work after marriage

On September 24th, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several big names in politics including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann among others. Earlier this week, the actress was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai as she resumed work. Donned in a black sweatshirt and black pants, accompanied by sunglasses, Chopra flaunted her sindoor.

Workwise, she was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Directed by Tinnu Suresh Desai, the film was based on the real-life Raniganj Coalfield disaster. Upon release, it met with mostly positive critical response but underperformed at the box office. Chopra's upcoming project includes Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be released in 2024 on Netflix.

