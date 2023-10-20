Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang’s ‘banter’ with Raghav Chadha captured in UNSEEN PIC from Haldi

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding was a dreamy affair. They tied the knot on September 24, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, and fans still can’t get over the stunning pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony. Post sharing wedding pictures, the Mission Raniganj actress also gave fans a sneak peek into her Haldi ceremony. Now, we have come across yet another unseen picture from the Haldi ceremony, and it also features the actress’ brother Shivang Chopra.

Shivang Chopra shares unseen picture from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Haldi

On Friday, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra took to his Instagram account to drop a gorgeous picture from the actress’ Haldi ceremony. The picture perfectly captures Shivang’s ‘banter’ with Raghav Chadha, while Parineeti exudes cheerfulness and joy as she looks at them. Shivang is seen smiling and pointing towards Raghav in a candid moment, while Raghav is also seen smiling. The actress looks happily at Raghav.

It is quite evident that Shivang shares a great bond with Raghav. Sharing the candid picture from the Haldi ceremony, Shivang wrote, “The banter never stops! @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.” Parineeti’s mother Reena Chopra commented on the post and dropped red heart emojis.

Check out the post below!

For her Haldi ceremony, Parineeti Chopra wore a bright pink breezy lehenga paired with a dupatta-cape. Raghav Chadha opted for a contrasting look, and wore a white kurta set with dark sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying to the fullest in The Maldives. She jetted off on a girl’s trip, and has been sharing some glimpses from the trip. Just a few days ago, she dropped a photo of herself in a black monokini, and wrote, “NOT on my honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip.”

On September 25, a day after their wedding, Parineeti and Raghav dropped some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony in Udaipur. They wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

