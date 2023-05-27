Parineeti Chopra’s brothers Shivang-Sahaj pose with Raghav Chadha; Actress calls them ‘best boys in the world’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony took place on May 13, at Kapurthala House in Delhi, and it was attended by their family members, close friends and loved ones. Soon after they got engaged, Parineeti and Raghav shared stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony that featured just the two of them. In the following days, Parineeti shared more glimpses from the special day, and the pictures also featured her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, and her cousin Priyanka Chopra. Now, Sahaj and Shivang Chopra have also dropped another unseen picture from the ceremony, which shows them posing with Raghav, and Parineeti had the most adorable reaction to the picture!

Parineeti Chopra reacts to Raghav Chadha’s picture with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra

Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra took to their respective Instagram accounts to post a picture that shows Raghav Chadha posing in between them. Raghav donned an ivory achkan for his special day. Sahaj is seen wearing a pink jacket over a white kurta-pajama, while Shivang is seen in a white embroidered ethnic ensemble. Sharing the picture, Shivang and Sahaj captioned it, “The boys!” Parineeti Chopra showered love and commented, “Best boys in the world,” along with heart emojis.

Parineeti also shared the post on her Instagram story, and wrote, “MAINSSS,” along with several pink heart emojis. Check it out below!

Parineeti Chopra shares pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared a series of pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha. In her caption, she wrote that she had one breakfast with Raghav, and she knew she had ‘met the one’. “The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home,” wrote Parineeti.

She further mentioned that their engagement was like ‘living a dream’, and there was love, laughter, emotions and a lot of dancing. “As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined,” wrote Parineeti.

