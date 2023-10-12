Parineeti Chopra’s excitement is palpable in unseen PICS with Raghav Chadha from Haldi ceremony

Even days after their wedding, the echoes of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's nuptials still resonate in people’s minds. From the captivating announcement adorned with beautiful moments of the main ceremony to the enchanting wedding video and snippets of the pre-wedding and post-wedding rituals, the couple has graciously provided everyone a glimpse into their joyous journey.

Inside pictures and videos shared by various sources and attendees, continue to keep fans spellbound. The latest photos to surface on the internet capture moments of Parineeti and Raghav's Haldi ceremony, in which the former's excitement is extremely infectious.

Unseen pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony

New photographs from the Haldi ceremony of the newly united Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been shared on social media. For the pre-wedding festivities, the Ishaqzaade actress donned a resplendent bright red gown, complemented by an ethnic jacket. Adorned with elaborate earrings, hand jewelry, and a jeweled headband, she emanated elegance. Meanwhile, the AAP leader opted for a classic white kurta pyjama ensemble, accessorized with sleek black sunglasses. Both were smeared in the golden hues of Haldi in these captures.

In the initial image, Parineeti's excitement was palpable as she expressed surprise with an open-mouthed delight, while Raghav observed her with a tender gaze. The second photo showcased Raghav in a lively dancing pose, while Parineeti, in a sweet gesture, planted a kiss on his cheek. Have a look:

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding functions

Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 amidst the opulent setting of The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur. Their grand celebration unfolded under the theme 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.’ The festivities continued with a reception gala on the same night.

The following day, upon their return to Delhi, Parineeti embarked on a new chapter with a Griha Pravesh ceremony, surrounded by the warmth of her newfound family. A glimpse into this occasion was unveiled through a touching video. Pari has now finally returned to Mumbai to resume her work.

Regarding her cinematic ventures, Parineeti's movie Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar, was recently released in theaters. She is also set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.

