Parineeti Chopra's excitement, Raghav Chadha's sehrabandi, special song; couple's wedding video is all things LOVE

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding continues to capture attention even days after the celebration. The personalized details and the fairy-tale touch added to the event have kept the excitement alive. From incorporating Raghav's name into her bridal veil to customizing her kaleeras with symbolic elements, every aspect of Parineeti's wedding expressed love. Going the extra mile, she recorded a special song O Piya in her own voice, which played during the main wedding ceremony. The couple has now released their wedding video, featuring the heartfelt song, and it's sure to make you gush over the adorable newlyweds.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha release their wedding video

On Friday, September 29, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared their wedding video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their enchanting wedding in Udaipur. The video features moments such as Raghav's Sehrabandi and Parineeti playfully avoiding him to keep her bridal look a surprise. Parineeti radiates excitement as she walks down the aisle adorned in her Manish Malhotra lehenga. The couple exchanges flying kisses and blushes with joy. The video beautifully captures the Jaimala and Pheras, showcasing the emotional moments of the family. Undoubtedly, their wedding video is setting some serious goals.

With a heartfelt dedication to her husband, Parineeti captioned the video, “To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.” Have a look:

In response to the beautiful gesture, Raghav penned a heartfelt caption, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you, Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The celebrations included pre-wedding festivities, including a 90s-themed party. The newlyweds returned to Delhi a day after the wedding and are anticipated to host grand receptions in the near future.

