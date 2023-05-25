Parineeti Chopra’s hilarious contract for Raghav Chadha to her mom’s emotional speech: WATCH engagement VIDEO

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Their engagement was attended by their close friends and family members including Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, and others. Politicians such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and others were also present. The couple shared stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony, and fans couldn’t get enough of their gorgeous pictures. Now, their photographer Omega Productions have shared Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement video, and it is absolutely dream-like. The video features some emotional moments, and some hilarious ones that are absolutely unmissable!

Parineeti Chadha and Raghav Chadha’s engagement video

The video begins with Parineeti Chopra reading out a hilarious contract to Raghav Chadha, a night before their engagement. She is heard saying, “Engagement contract is as follows Raghav. You have to say yes to all, and then we'll see if this roka still stands tomorrow. I, Raghav Chadha, agree to the following. Number one, accept that Parineeti is always right,” leaving Raghav, and everyone else present at the function, in splits! The video then shares fun glimpses from Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony. Priyanka Chopra is also seen entering the venue with her brother Siddharth Chopra.

We then see Parineeti clicking a selfie with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Another candid moment in the video shows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Malhotra exchanging pleasantries. Parineeti and her mother Reena Chopra are seen getting emotional at one moment. Priyanka is also seen enjoying the celebrations with the guests.

The video then switches to the celebration from the night before the engagement, and Parineeti’s mother is seen giving an emotional speech. “To know that your daughter is actually going to a person who will look after her better than a father even could. I mean we love you Raghav,” she said. Parineeti was seen tearing up, while Raghav Chadha heads to the stage to hug Reena Chopra. The video also shows Parineeti and Raghav cutting a huge multi-tiered cake on their engagement. Raghav also gave a hilarious speech in which he is heard joking that he got a nose job done.

This is followed by glimpses of the guests, as well as the couple Parineeti and Raghav dancing their hearts out during the engagement ceremony.

