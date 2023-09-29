Parineeti Chopra's hubby Raghav Chadha's regal wedding look details revealed; PHOTOS

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married earlier this week on September 24. The grand Punjabi wedding affair took place in The Leela Palace, Udaipur. Ever since the couple shared their first pictures from the D-day, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple. The wedding of #RagNeeti needless to say looked straight out of a fairytale. Keeping it minimalistic, the wedding theme exudes sheer class and elegance. While Parineeti Chopra as a bride, hands down looked absolutely beautiful. On the other hand, the intricate details of Raghav Chadha’s wedding outfit were also kept in mind as shared by his uncle and fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva.

Raghav Chadha's designer, Pawan Sachdeva unveils the deets behind the groom's royal look

Today, on Friday, September 29, Raghav Chadha’s wedding outfit designer, Pawan Sachdeva shared some insights about his wedding outfit. The groom, Raghav Chadha shined in an ivory sherwani. Spilling deets about it, Pawan captioned the post, “Keeping in mind Raghav's preference for subtle and well-fitted classics, Designer Pawan Sachdeva created an enchanted symphony of stylish ensembles for his nephew's and the dynamic politician @raghavchadha88 wedding.”

He further continues, “Raghav's Ivory Sherwani featured intricate quilting technique which added a subtle texture to the outfit .Completing the royal look was a textured stole with a dull gold border, tan mojiris and a turban in dull gold to compliment the bride's outfit.” Have a look:

Manish Malhotra also shared insights about Parineeti Chopra's wedding look

A few days back, ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra had also delineated Parineeti Chopra’s wedding outfit for her fans. In a post shared, he revealed the Kesari actress’ wish to add Nani’s traditional keychain to her outfit as a mark of tribute to her. Divulging deets, Manish had revealed that various elements were included that were significant to the couple.

A post shared on his social media, Manish penned a long note as he wrote, “Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra (two hearts emoji), who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house.” Have a look:

In addition to this, he further wrote, “For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day.”

Various inside weddings of the couple from their wedding have continuously been ruling the internet. The couple tied the nuptial knot on September 24 in Udaipur in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their close family and friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony: Couple exudes joy as they are smeared with haldi-PIC