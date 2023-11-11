Parineeti Chopra's mom Reena pens beautiful note for Raghav Chadha's birthday; calls him 'biggest blessing'

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha exchanged vows in a lavish Udaipur ceremony on September 24, 2023, creating quite a buzz among media and fans. The harmonious blending of their families added to the excitement. Reena Chopra, Parineeti's mom, regularly shares joyous snapshots from the wedding on social media. Today, on Raghav's 35th birthday, his proud mother-in-law expressed her sentiments with a heartfelt birthday wish, referring to him as the family's greatest blessing.

On Raghav Chadha's birthday today, Parineeti Chopra's mom shared a lovely note

On November 11, Raghav Chadha marked his 35th birthday. Parineeti Chopra's mother took to her Instagram to share heartwarming pictures with her son-in-law, accompanied by a heartfelt note. In the caption, she expressed gratitude for him, referring to Raghav as the most significant blessing bestowed upon their family. She conveyed their appreciation for him today and every day, emphasizing the joy he brings to their lives. The post reads, "The biggest blessing of all. Thank you for coming into our lives and enriching it. Thank you for being you and for giving us a family we can fondly call our own. We celebrate you today and every single day and love you so much. Be happy and blessed always. We are so thrilled to be able to call you our son. Your quiet strength, your amazing mind, your wit and humour and your endearing smile had us from the day we met you !!! @raghavchadha88."

Parineeti Chopra extends birthday wishes to Raghav Chadha

Earlier today, Pari took to Instagram to express birthday wishes for her husband, fondly called Ragaii by her. She shared several incredible pictures of them, expressing how he is a gift from God. Parineeti marveled at his mind and intelligence, highlighting how his values, honesty, and faith inspire her to be a better person. She acknowledged his commitment to family, making her feel blessed every day. In her sincere message, she thanked him for choosing her, emphasizing the gratitude she feels for having him in her life.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The actress wed Chadha in a lavish Udaipur destination ceremony on September 24. Notable figures like Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann attended the grand Punjabi celebration. The groom chose designer Pawan Sachdeva, while the bride stunned in a minimal golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra, adorned with jewelry featuring green stones, showcasing elegance. The wedding marked a star-studded event, with elaborate preparations reflected in every detail, making it a memorable affair.

