Parineeti Chopra’s residence decked up with lights ahead of her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha

If reports on the Internet are to be believed, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chadha is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha this Saturday, on 13th May. Parineeti and Raghav have been hitting the headlines for many weeks now, and have been spotted together on numerous occasions. On May 9, they arrived together in Delhi, amid rumours of their engagement ceremony taking place soon. Now, just two days before the engagement ceremony, Parineeti’s house has been decked up with lights.

Parineeti Chopra’s house decked up with lights ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

Videos and pictures shared by the paparazzi on social media show Parineeti Chopra’s house decorated with lights. The visuals that have surfaced on Instagram give a glimpse of the exterior of Parineeti’s house, which has been decorated with fairy lights on the periphery. Looks like preps for their engagement ceremony have already begun!

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony

According to a report in NDTV, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti will get engaged on May 13, in Delhi. Sources informed the news channel that about 150 close friends and family members have been invited to Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony. While the wedding date hasn’t yet been finalized, it will likely take place at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, two days ago, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra arrived in Delhi together. Parineeti was seen wearing a maroon kurta set, while Raghav Chadha was seen in black shirt and beige pants. As they made their way to the exit, the paparazzi asked Parineeti whether she will call them to her wedding. “Shaadi mein bulaane wale ho? (Will you call us for the wedding?)” asked a photographer. While Parineeti and Raghav reserved their silence, they were seen smiling and blushing. In case you missed it, check out the video below.

