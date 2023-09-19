Parineeti Chopra's residence gets lit up ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha: Watch VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra, the famous Bollywood actress got engaged to the famous young politician Raghav Chadha, on May 13, this year. The much-in-love couple, who fell in love after meeting on the sets of Parineeti's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, is set to tie the knot after dating for a few months. The young MP and Bollywood star will enter wedlock on September 24, Thursday, at a grand ceremony that will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. As per the latest updates, wedding preps are progressing in full swing at the couple's residences.

Parineeti Chopra's residence gets lit up ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha

In the latest videos and pictures shared that are going viral on social media, Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence is seen getting lit up ahead of her grand wedding with Raghav Chadha. Even though the wedding festivities are happening at the two luxury hotels of Udaipur - Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace, the bride's family has made sure that her Mumbai residence is also getting decked up for the special occasion. From the initial videos, it looks like the Chopra and Chadha families have opted for beautiful yet subtle golden-themed decorations for the wedding festivities of the Mission Raniganj actress and young politician.

Have a look at the video of Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence, below:

Parineeti and Raghav's grand wedding plans

As per the latest reports by India Today, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding festivities will begin on September 23, Wednesday, with the bride's Chooda ceremony that will be held according to Punjabi traditions. The ceremony will be followed by a welcome lunch, which will held on the same day. The reports also suggest that the soon-to-be-weds are planning to host a grand Sangeet ceremony, that will follow the theme 'Let's party like it's the 90s', on September 23, night.

The India Today reports suggest that the wedding ceremonies will begin with Raghav Chadha's Sehrabandhi ceremony, which will be held on September 24, at the Taj Lake Palace. The Baraat procession will kick off at 2 pm, leading to the wedding ceremony that will be held at the Leela Palace. The couple has reportedly opted for a ‘Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala will happen at 3:30 pm, and it will be followed by the sacred Pheras at 4 pm, and Vidai at 6:30 pm. Parineeti and Raghav will host a wedding reception under the theme 'A Night of Amore,' and it will be commencing at 8:30 pm, the same night.

