Parineeti Chopra’s version of Tu Kya Jaane from Amar Singh Chamkila is a soulful rendition of love and warmth
The much-awaited version of Parineeti Chopra's Tu Kya Jaane from her recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila is out and it's filled with a sea of soulful emotions.
Amar Singh Chamkila has brought solace to both movie enthusiasts and romantics in various ways. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the biographical drama starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and was tuned by the mastery of AR Rahman. Earlier in the day, a new version of the movie’s popular hit Tu Kya Jaane was released and the internet is fawning.
Tu Kya Jaane’s Parineeti Chopra version is out now
It was quite some time back that Parineeti Chopra promised a soulful rendition of Tu Kya Jaane and she has finally delivered it. The 35-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a video of her singing the track in a recording studio. She also informed the fans that the song is also available to stream across all platforms.
For the unversed, Tu Kya Jaane was originally sung by Yashika Sikka and was a huge hit. This old-school love song was composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil.
When Yashika Sikka said she was choking while recording Tu Kya Jaane
In an old interview with Indian Express, Sikka spoke about what went behind the creation of this song and shared that she was choking a little. She detailed, “It was a very hard song for me. And I didn’t get any time for preparation as such. He (AR Rahman) just made the melody in 15 minutes. And I was on the mic in the next 10 minutes or so. So I didn’t get any time. And at one point, I was like, ‘Sir, I’m sort of choking. I can’t make sense of things.’”
Yashika has been in the industry for so long but it took her a decade to bag her first single. Detailing her longer-than-expected journey, Yashika said, “A lot of rejections. I think I’m one of those people who can very safely say that music chose me. I kept running away from it because it was so difficult to become a singer, to dedicate your whole life to music and, you know, keep at it.”
Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix and enjoys an IMDb rating of 8/10.
