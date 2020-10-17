Paris Beheading: Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to horrific incident; Swara Bhasker is 'speechless with shock'

Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, Shruti Seth and other Bollywood celebs took to social media to condemn the gruesome incident in Paris of a teacher being beheaded.

A horrific incident that has shocked the world took place in Paris. Reportedly, a teacher was beheaded in the streets of Paris in the name of religion. The incident has evoked strong reactions from politicians and actors. Bollywood stars like , Swara Bhasker and others too have condemned the gruesome act and took to social media to question the religious intolerance. As per reports, the incident took place with a teacher over him showing cartoons related to religion in his case.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is extremely vocal about several issues, took to her Twitter handle and shared her take on the incident. Kangana questioned the intolerance and even mentioned that in the west, makers make films on such incidents so that are not repeated. She questioned why no films are made in Bollywood over such cases. She wrote, "A teacher is beheaded for a caricature, we can only imagine what those invaders must have done to our people during invasion, in today’s digital age with education and exposure they act like demons what they must have done to Bharat when they were Nomads?"

On the other hand, Swara Bhasker also tweeted over the incident and condemned it strongly. She expressed that she was shocked and speechless on reading about it. Swara wrote, "HORRIFYING! What monstrosity makes people do this barbaric stuff. Speechless with shock. Remember if you think ur God wants u to kill in his name- START WITH YOUR EFFIN’ SELF! #parisbeheading."

Actress Shruti Seth also took to Twitter to react to the news of the incident in Paris. She expressed that she was fed up with such incidents. She wrote, "Why not let your god settle his own scores, I’m sure he’s perfectly capable of avenging an insult. Who made you incharge of taking lives in his name??? Fed up with this religious terrorism!!! #parisbeheading." Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also shared his opinion on the same and tweeted about it with sarcasm.

Take a look at how Bollywood celebs reacted to the Paris incident:

Why not let your god settle his own scores, I’m sure he’s perfectly capable of avenging an insult.

Who made you incharge of taking lives in his name???

Fed up with this religious terrorism!!! #parisbeheading — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) October 17, 2020

I get really baffled a religion so intolerant to criticism and scrutiny absolutely male centric does not worship women, animals, plants or environment yet in today’s times it’s the fastest growing religion and also gets defended by the intellectuals, How come ??? #parisbeheading — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

A teacher is beheaded for a caricature, we can only imagine what those invaders must have done to our people during invasion, in today’s digital age with education and exposure they act like demons what they must have done to Bharat when they were Nomads? #parisbeheading — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Hindus lives don’t matter, west till this date makes movies on 5-6 millions Jews genocide, so it’s not repeated, through the slavery of hundreds years do we know how many Hindus were killed? 100 times more than Jews in WW2, but no movies on Hindu genocide #parisbeheading https://t.co/SQYu2XVbpQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

HORRIFYING! What monstrosity makes people do this barbaric stuff. Speechless with shock. Remember if you think ur God wants u to kill in his name- START WITH YOUR EFFIN’ SELF! #parisbeheading

Terror inquiry after teacher beheaded near Paris - BBC News https://t.co/6P02beLTER — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 16, 2020

Isn’t it time for all the teachers and educational institutes of the world to cancel this faith for #parisbeheading. But wait, liberal and seculars won’t let that happen. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2020

Following the incident, there was worldwide outrage against it. French President Emmanuel Macron, as per BBC, visited the crime scene and condemned the incident. He reportedly called it 'Islamist terrorist attack". Thousands of users across the globe are taking to their social media handle to condemn the gruesome incident.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut begins Navratri with a thoughtful note about Shakti: Let's work on enhancing our energy system

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×