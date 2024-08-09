Paris Olympics 2024: After Hema Malini's 'heroine' comment, Dharmendra sends blessings to Vinesh Phogat; calls her 'brave adventurous daughter of soil

A day after former actress and politician Hema Malini responded to Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic finals disqualification, praising her as the 'heroine of this Olympics', her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, shared his thoughts. On Thursday, the 88-year-old actor expressed his feelings on Instagram, referring to Vinesh as a 'brave adventurous daughter of the soil’. He wrote, “Darling daughter Vinesh, we are extremely sad to hear the news. You are a brave adventurous daughter of the soil.”

Sharing a pic on Instagram of Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics 2024, Dharmendra went on to say that they care deeply for her and consistently pray for her well-being and happiness. He also mentioned that she should remain joyful, healthy, and resilient for her family and the people who love her.

In a video shared by PTI, Hema Malini was asked about her reaction to Vinesh's disqualification from the 2024 Olympics. She expressed, "It is very surprising, and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hai ki 100 gm ki wjha se disualify hogai, toh kitna mahatva hai apne weight ko theek se rakhna, toh hum sabko issey seekh milna chahiye ki hum sab kalakaro ko, mahilao ko and sab ki 100 gm matters a lot. We feel very sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, lekin milega nahi abhi".

(It feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check and even 100 gms matter. It is a lesson for all women and artists and I feel so sad for her I wish she would lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity).

Advertisement

After initially reacting in a media statement outside Parliament, she later posted an encouraging message on social media for the wrestler. The 77-year-old actress showed her support for Vinesh Phogat and expressed, "Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart – you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely."

On Tuesday, Phogat made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic finals. However, on Wednesday, in an unexpected twist, she was disqualified before the final match, missing the chance to win gold due to a failed weigh-in. The 29-year-old was set to compete against the USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt in the 50kg freestyle category but was a few grams over the weight limit during the morning weigh-in. On Thursday, she announced her retirement from wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat took to social media and announced her decision to retire, expressing that she no longer has the strength to continue. In a message to her mother, Premlata, she reflected on her journey, saying that wrestling had triumphed while she felt defeated, and apologized for not fulfilling her mother's dreams. She also expressed gratitude and said farewell to wrestling, acknowledging her debt to those who supported her throughout her career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hema Malini calls Vinesh Phogat ‘heroine of this Olympics’ hours after issuing a controversial statement on her disqualification from finals