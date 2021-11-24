Parmanu to Madras Cafe, 5 patriotic films of John Abraham to binge watch ahead of Satyameva Jayate 2's release

We have seen John Abraham take on different genres in films. From actioners and comedies to dramas and thrillers, John has essayed a variety of roles in his career. However, in the last few years, the actor seems more inclined to choose films that highlight the country’s issues and instill a sense of pride and love towards the nation. In other words, the Raaz actor has featured in a number of patriotic films, while not forgoing the entertainment value. Speaking of patriotic films, John Abraham’s next, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to hit the theatres this November 25th.

Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John and Divya Khosla Kumar is the sequel to the former’s 2018 film of the same name. Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a cop vigilante drama, featuring John in a triple role.

Are you excited? Well, we have a list of 5 patriotic films of John Abraham you can binge watch before Satyameva Jayate 2’s release.

1. Madras Café (2013)

Madras Café was one of the very first patriotic films that John picked in his filmography. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film features John as an Intelligence Agent named Vikram Singh. The story revolves around the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Nargis Fakhri and Dinesh Nair play pivotal roles in the film.

2. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018)

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran tells the story of the secret nuclear bomb test explosions that were carried out by the Indian army at Pokhran in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film features John, Boman Irani, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. John essays the role of Ashwat Rana, an IAS officer who suggests the nuclear tests.

3. Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Satyameva Jayate features John Abraham essaying the role of a vigilante named Virendra Rathod who takes down corrupt police officers, while Manoj Bajpayee plays a cop who sets out to hunt for Virendra, after the killings increase. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, this was the prequel to the upcoming Satyameva Jayate 2.

4. Romeo Akbar Walter (2019)

Robbie Grewal’s 2019 film Romeo Akbar Walter features John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, and Sikander Kher. The action-spy-thriller follows the story of a RAW agent played by John, who poses as a banker and is sent on an undercover mission to Pakistan, where he battles with physical and emotional challenges.

5. Batla House (2019)

Nikkhil Advani’s action thriller Batla House released in 2019. Starring John Abraham in the lead, the film portrays the story about the 2008 Batla House encounter. John essays the role of the Late DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who had a leading role in the encounter. His struggle to prove the authenticity of the incident and dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder form the plot of the film. Nora Fatehi and Mrunal Thakur also feature in the film.

These films can be an interesting watch while you wait for Satyameva Jayate 2’s release.

