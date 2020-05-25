Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran clocks 2 years: 5 reasons why John Abraham's film is must watch for every Indian

As Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran clocks 2 years today, here are 5 reasons why this movie starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani will give ignite patriotism and make you feel proud as an Indian.

John Abraham, who made his debut in the year 2003 with Jism which was followed by his first commercial success, Dhoom in the year 2004. John has entertained us with some amazing films like Garam Masala, New York, Dostana, Race 2, Madras Cafe, Dishoom, Force, Force 3, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and more. Talking about Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, the movie released on May 25, 2018, was directed by Abhishek Sharma and jointly written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Sharma.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran produced by Zee Studios and JA Entertainment banners, is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The movie stars John Abraham as IAS Ashwat Raina / Krishna, Diana Penty as Captain Ambalika Bandyopadhyay / Nakul and Boman Irani as Himanshu Shukla, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Parmanu was earlier slated to release on 8 December 2017 but was postponed to avoid clashing with Padmaavat. It was further delayed owing to conflicts between the producers of the film, Abraham and KriArj Entertainment.

As Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran clocks 2 years today, we at Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 reasons on why this movie will give ignite patriotism and make you feel proud as an Indian:

1. John Abraham as IAS Ashwat Raina / Krishna:

John Abraham has been known to do absolute justice to all action films he has ever acted in. Parmanu marks John's comeback into the serious genre. John as IAS Ashwat Raina was the perfect choice made by the makers. The actor has shown his action skills in movies like Force, Satymeva Jayate and more but Parmanu brings forth his intellect to the forefront besides the toned-down but smart persona. His love for the country is seen in his acting and the main reason to watch this movie is John himself.

2. Stellar cast:

The movie has some amazing cast like Diana Penty as Captain Ambalika Bandyopadhyay / Nakul, Boman Irani as Himanshu Shukla, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Aditya Hitkari as Dr. Viraf Wadia / Yudhishthir, Vikas Kumar as Major Prem Singh / Bheem, Yogendra Tiku as Dr. Naresh Sinha / Arjun and more. Without them the movie would not have been a worthy one to watch for. Everyone portrayed their character with much ease and honesty. From playing an innocent girl in Cocktail to a no-nonsense officer with a sense of humour, Diana is a treat to watch in this film.

3. Story:

Parmanu revolves around IAS officer Ashwat who is tasked to lead an operation to develop and test nuclear weapons but must ensure that American intelligence agencies do not learn about it. The highlight of the film is its catchy script that will make you watch the movie with much enthusiasm. This movie evokes a sense of patriotism even in the ones who wouldn’t necessarily call themselves patriots. The script of Parmanu is almost real which makes it all the more enthralling for us as viewers because we get to look in the actual past and understand things we never thought we could.

4. Dialogues:

The dialogues in the film will boost up your patriotism. We hear John Abraham say towards the end of the trailer that whatever he will do would be for the country and it will give you goosebumps. The dialogues like "Ab Hum Dar Ke Shaant Nahe Baithain Gay… Kar Ke Shaant Baithain Gay", "Its Time For India To Become A Nuclear State" and more will make you feel proud as an Indian.

5. John Abraham as the producer:

After Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, John produced this amazing film and proved that he is not only a good actor but his choice of script as a producer is also great. Keeping the quality of the content intact, the actor-producer with his team delivered a great film for the audience and every Indian to watch. Parmanu is yet another example that proves John is a risk-taker in terms of his career.

