Parmish Verma and Sonam Bajwa’s Jinde Meriye trailer to be out on THIS date; Find Out

Parmish Verma, who is collaborating with Sonam Bajwa in Jinde Meriye, has revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out soon.

Parmish Verma is one of the celebrities in the industry who doesn’t need any introduction. The director turned actor has given us several beautiful video songs so far. Besides, his acting prowess has also won the hearts of the audience. In fact, it has been a busy year for Parmish as he has given two hit movies like Dil Diyaan Gallan and Singham. And now the Rocky Mental star is back to entertain the audience with his another release Jinde Meriye.

Starring Sonam Bajwa in the lead, Jinde Meriye happens to be a romantic drama and has been creating a buzz since it was announced. In fact, Sonam also unveiled the first poster of the movie of late and it speaks volumes about her sizzling chemistry with Parmish. And while the audience is looking forward to witnessing the duo’s magic on the big screen, Parmish has come with an interesting update for the fans. In a recent social media post, Parmish revealed that the trailer of Jinde Meriye will be releasing on December 18, 2019. He made the announcement with a beautiful poster featuring him and Sonam.

Take a look at the new poster of Sonam Bajwa and Parmish Verma’s Jinde Meriye:

To note, Jinde Meriye will mark Parmish’s second collaboration with Sonam. The duo had earlier shared the screen space in 2019 release Singham which was the official Punjabi remake of ’s 2011 release of the same name. Helmed by Navaniat Singh, the movie was co-produced by Ajay Devgn.

