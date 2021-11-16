Parnalekha’s bruised legs post Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Rao’s wedding is proof of the good times; PICS

Finally, after 11 years Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dehradun that was attended by family members and close friends. The pictures from their wedding have been taking the internet by storm and fans have been going gaga over their wedding pictures. Well, the videos and pics are enough to prove the amount of fun everyone is having at the couple’s wedding. Well, today Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha shared a picture of her bruised legs and blamed it on all the dancing at her sister’s wedding.

In the picture that Parnalekha shared on her Instagram stories, we can see a glimpse of her leg that is completely bruised. Her leg had blue marks all over and a small cut at the end. Well, it sure does look painful. Sharing this picture Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha wrote “Literally murdered my legs dancing, Mere behen ki shaadi hai yaar.” This picture is proof of all the good times that the guests must have had at Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao’s wedding ceremonies.

Take a look:

While on Monday, they announced their wedding with magical photos, now, the ace designer has taken to his social media handle to drop dreamy photos of Raj and Patralekhaa. Each picture will make you wish to get married right now!

Sabyasachi's official handle shared stunning photos clicked by Joseph Radhik and they featured the bride and groom, Raj and Patralekhaa. Dressed from head to toe in Sabyasachi outfits, both Raj and Patralekhaa looked gorgeous and seemed straight out of a fairytale.