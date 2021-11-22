Parnalekha shares a perfect family pic with Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa post their wedding & it is sheer love

It’s been a week since Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Chandigarh. It was a gala celebration that was attended by the couple’s family and close friends from the industry and the pics and videos of the celebrations are going viral on social media. And while the newlyweds are back in town, Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha recently took the social media by a storm as she shared a perfect post wedding family pic which is all about unconditional love.

In the pics, the newlyweds Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were seen posing with the bride’s family Parnalekha, mother Papri Paul and brother Agnish Paul. While the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was seen dressed in a checkered triple coloured sweatshirt with black jeans, Patralekhaa was a sight to behold in her blue coloured floral print dress. This isn’t all. This family picture was completed with Patralekhaa’s pooches Dude and Gaga and as the family posed for a perfect click. Sharing this adorable click on Instagram, Parnalekha captioned it with a heart emoticon and we can’t get enough of their flawless smiles.

Take a look at Parnalekha’s post:

Meanwhile, the newlyweds had taken to their respective social media handles to share beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony. The new bride Patralekhaa captioned her dreamlike wedding pics as, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... @rajkummar_rao”.



