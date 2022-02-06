‘A part of me feels lost too’: Sachin Tendulkar as his ‘aai’ Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Known as the nightingale of India, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The sad news left her fans in shock. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. A while back, she was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Lata, who had a family of fans and friends, was also very fond of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The former cricketer used to address her “aai”. The unfortunate news have left him heartbroken. Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and said that he feels a part of him is lost. “I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too,” he wrote.

Sachin added, “She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music.” Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar paid tribute to the legendary singer at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Sachin Tendulkar even considered Lata Mangeshkar as his mother. On her 90th birthday, Sachin had shared an anecdote from their meeting and wrote, "I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. Honestly speaking, I do not remember the first time I listened to one of your songs. I do not think there has been a day when I did not listen to your song. You have always showered your blessings on me. I still remember the time when you gave me handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. I will always remember that gift of yours."

