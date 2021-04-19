Parth Samthaan is making his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt but not in Gangubai Kathiawadi; Details inside

After being the superstar of the small screen, Parth Samthaan is going to fly high on the ticket to Bollywood with his debut movie opposite Alia Bhatt being shot this year

Parth Samthaan has ruled the roost of the television industry with some incredible successes and now he is making a TV to cinema transition that few have conquered before him. In a staggering reveal to Hindustan Times, Parth has clearly mentioned that his Bollywood debut is going to happen this year. There were reports that Parth is going to play an integral part in Sanjay Bhansali’s epic Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite but there was no fire in the spark and Parth is not going to be seen in the film.

However, Parth has revealed that his Bollywood debut is going to be opposite superstar Alia Bhatt and the shooting of the yet unannounced film will happen this year. Parth said, “It is true and I will be shooting for it this year itself. And really very excited for it and keeping my fingers crossed. The film is under pre-production right now. You know how it is for an outsider to come and everything should fall in place. Be it the director, music director everything should be nice.”

Parth spoke positively about getting the film on the floor as early as possible considering that everything is getting pushed due to COVID and no new major film announcements are taking place. Speaking further on his big Bollywood break, Parth said, “You get that one big opportunity and you really don't want to miss that out so I want to give my hundred percent towards it.” Parth has an upcoming show called Main hero Boll Raha hun that is set for its digital debut in April.

Credits :Hindustan Times

