Party Girls: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora clicked in chic outfits for a fun night- PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor , the famous actress-sisters have always got their fashion and social media games on point. The much-loved Bollywood stars often garner the attention of media and netizens with either their stylish public appearances or their interesting social media posts. The Kapoor sisters share a great friendship with the Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for a very long time. Bollywood's most famous girl's gang is often spotted having fun outings in Mumbai.

On Friday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were spotted at a famous restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, as they had a girls' night out. The Kapoor sisters, who were spotted with Amrita, were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for dinner. Kareena Kapoor Khan, as always, looked super stylish in a navy blue checkered blazer, which she paired with a black t-shirt and matching trousers. She completed her look with a statement red sling bag, golden ear hoops, neon stilettos, and dewy makeup.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, looked comfy in an oversized black sweatshirt, which she paired with matching trousers. The popular actress kept it simple with a pair of statement glasses, an off-white crossbody bag, a free hairdo, white sneakers, and minimal make-up. Amrita Arora opted for an oversized blue-striped blazer, which she paired a black top and blue shorts. She finished her look with a brown crossbody bag, a pair of black sneakers, and dewy makeup.

Check out the pictures below: