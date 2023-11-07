‘Party time’: Soni Razdan dons quirky goggles as she celebrates Alia Bhatt-Ranbir’s daughter Raha’s birthday-PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha Kapoor’s birthday along with their close friends and family members. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor were seen posing together at Raha’s birthday party. Now, Soni Razdan has shared another picture from granddaughter Raha’s birthday bash, in which she is seen posing with Tina Razdan.

Soni Razdan poses with sister Tina Razdan at Raha’s birthday party

On Tuesday morning, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram stories to post a quirky picture that shows she had a blast at Raha Kapoor’s birthday bash. In the picture, she is seen with quirky party glasses on. The flower-shaped white glasses have ‘Happy Birthday’ written on them. Not just Soni, but her sister Tina Razdan Hertzke, was also seen posing with the glasses on.

The background of the picture gives us a glimpse of the beautiful décor at Raha’s birthday party. The backdrop features pink, white, and orange fringed curtains, with orange balloons over them. A huge neon sign with the number ‘1’ was placed on one side. “Party time,” wrote Soni Razdan, while sharing the picture. She looks gorgeous in a white outfit.

Take a look!

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan’s friend Anu Ranjan also posted a picture from the party. It shows her, Soni Razdan, and Tina Razdan posing together for a picture.

Take a look!

A few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan, from the party. She wrote, “Grannies celebrating their LOVE Raha.” Meanwhile, Soni also dropped a gorgeous snap with Neetu, and wrote, “Don't mess wit us cause we's d ganmas ok.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Ranbir’s cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted as they arrived to celebrate Raha’s birthday. Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Luv Ranjan also attended the party.

Alia Bhatt's wish for daughter Raha on her first birthday

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared a lovely post on Instagram as she celebrated daughter Raha's first birthday. Sharing little glimpses of Raha, Alia shared a heartfelt note from her and Ranbir Kapoor that read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look happy in pic from daughter Raha’s first birthday; scrumptious menu details REVEALED