‘Party with Jawan…’: Shah Rukh Khan gushes over love showered by fans; thanks them in heartfelt post

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has performed extremely well at the box office on the opening day. The film has already broken many records and is expected to create more in the future. The movie has received immense love from the audiences and King Khan’s loyal fans have left no stone unturned to celebrate the release like a festival. Many pictures and videos from inside and outside the theaters have surfaced on the internet where people can be seen hooting, dancing and enjoying themselves to the fullest. SRK couldn’t stop himself from gushing over the love of the fans and thanked them in a heartwarming note.

Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note for fans for giving love to Jawan

On Friday evening, September 8, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed immense gratitude towards his fans and admirers. He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theaters!! Lots of love and gratitude!” Have a look:

Earlier, Shah Rukh acknowledged the efforts of his fans throughout the country who had assembled in their respective cities to celebrate his film like a festival. Their festivities included fireworks, rallies, dancing and much more. People were walking to cinemas in large groups carrying the superstar’s posters and cutouts to watch the movie early in the morning when even the sun wasn’t out.