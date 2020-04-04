Parveen Babi birth anniversary: Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s glamorous diva

On Parveen Babi’s 71’s birth anniversary, here are some of the lesser known facts about the diva from her personal and professional life.

Indian cinema has so far witnessed several talented actresses so far who have managed to carve a niche for themselves with their incredible acting prowess. Amid all these, there was Parveen Babi who is best known for revolutionising the image of heroines in Bollywood. In a time when the leading ladies were seen clad in salwar suit and portrayed an aadarsh naari on the big screen, Parveen became an instant attraction with her bold looks and confidence. She wore her sexuality effortlessly and flaunted it unapologetically which left many actresses to have a run for their money.

In her career spanning over two decades, Parveen emerged as one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and was quite popular among the mainstream Hindi film audience. With her impeccable talent, stunning looks, style statements and utmost confidence, the yesteryear diva had reached the pinnacle of success in no time. After making her debut with 1973 release Charitra, Parveen went on to feature in over 50 movies and was a part of blockbusters like Deewar, Namak Halaal, Amar Akbar Anthony etc.

As much as her rise in Bollywood left the cine buffs intrigued, her sudden disappearance from the limelight and her diagnosis with diabetes and paranoid schizophrenia also made the head turn. However, her unfortunate demise in January 2005 due to multiple organ failure did leave millions heartbroken. And while we still miss this powerhouse of talent, on her 71st birth anniversary, we bring you some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s glamourous diva:

Highest paid actress of her time

Parveen was undoubtedly one of the most glamourous actresses of her era and had completely changed how the Bollywood actresses looked and behaved back then. Not only did her confidence leave her competitors in complex, but she was also quite popular among filmmakers and audience. In fact, media reports claim that she was one of the highest paid actresses of her time.

Love Life

Parveen might have remained unmarried throughout her life but her love affairs were indeed hot of topic discussion in the industry. After all, she was linked with several big names of the tinselvile which included Amitabh Bachchan, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa and even filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In fact, it was reported that Parveen Babi was also the inspiration for Bhatt’s 2006 release Woh Lamhe.

Sudden Disappearance

Despite being at the pinnacle of success, Parveen Babi surprised everyone after she suddenly disappeared from the scene in 1983. There were a lot of speculations about her disappearance from being controlled by the underworld to even taking American nationality. In fact, reports also claimed that left India and Bollywood for a spiritual journey.

Mental Illness

Parveen’s mental issues were no hidden secret. However, no one ever had an idea about how it got triggered. The media reports suggested that the Shaan actress always feared about being killed by someone. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt, in his earlier interview with Pinkvilla, claimed that he failed to read the signs and see the illness coming. “How can I ever forget that heartbreaking image of her, when I walked in to the house that evening and found Parveen, in makeup and a filmy costume, cowering in a corner, with a knife in her hand, shivering with fear? She looked like an animal, one that I had never seen before. ‘Close the door Mahesh,’ she whispered. ‘They are coming to kill us. Close the door quickly!’” he stated.

