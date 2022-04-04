Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When Ranbir Kapoor said that Alia Bhatt would be a great choice for her biopic

Actress Parveen Babi left for her heavenly abode 17 years ago however the fascination around her life remains intact. Babi’s modeling career began in 1972 and was quickly followed by her film debut with the film Charitra in 1973 opposite Salim Durrani. Though the film did not perform well, Parveen was appreciated for her performance and she went on to give many blockbusters. Her first major hit was Majboor in 1974 opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The actress has left a major void in the film industry and today is her 68th birth anniversary.

On her birth anniversary, we take a trip down memory lane when Ranbir Kapoor had once suggested that his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, would be the perfect choice to play Parveen in a biopic. During a 2017 event, where both Ranbir and Alia appeared for a joint panel session, the actress was asked which actor she'd like to play in a film. This was in the run-up to the release of Sanju, a biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir.

"Since Ranbir has been the supporter of my career, I'll let him answer," Alia said at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year event. Ranbir said, "The way she's going, she can do her own biopic, but all jokes aside, Madhuri Dixit? Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Waheeda Rahman, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi. I think Parveen Babi would be a good biopic for her to do, no?" Alia replied, "Yeah, yeah, of course."

Parveen Babi had a cinematic career spanning 15 years. She went on to give incredible movies including Majboor, Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halal, Shaan, Kaalia, Mahaan, Do Aur Do Paanch, Kala Patthar.

Also Read: On Parveen Babi's 68th birth anniversary, remembering the men she loved and lost

