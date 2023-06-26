Pasoori Nu Song OUT: Relive the global hit in Arijit Singh’s voice in Kiara-Kartik starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha

The craze among the audience for Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's Satyaprem Ki Katha is constantly rising as the film is all set to release this week. After its heart-winning trailer, the songs have profoundly kept the hype of this soulful musical romantic pure love story at its peak. Now, the makers have unveiled the song Pasoori Nu, a remake of singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s popular Pakistani song Pasoori.

Makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha release Pasoori Nu song

The songs of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have cemented a special place in the hearts of the masses and with each song from the album, the love from the audience is rising. Now, they have added yet another song, 'Pasoori Nu', to its album. The chemistry of golden pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are truly setting a new couple goals on this super hit song. 'Pasoori Nu' from Satyaprem Ki Katha is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi.

The whole music of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is soulful as well as peppy. Its previously released songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni are already ruling the hearts of the audience and now 'Pasoori Nu' made a new entry, making it more special than ever. Check out the music video of Pasoori Nu below!

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

