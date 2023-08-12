Pasoori singer Ali Sethi finally BREAKS silence on rumored marriage with Salman Toor: ‘I don’t know who…’

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi who garnered recognition with his 2022 song Pasoori was all over social media yesterday for his alleged marriage rumors. Unverified reports stated the singer tied the knot with his childhood friend, Salman Toor. Twitter was abuzz with the news and made the singer trending on top. However, putting all rumors to rest, Ali Sethi has reacted to the news of his marriage.

Ali Sethi reacts to his marriage rumors

A few hours ago, the singer uploaded a story on his official Instagram handle clarifying the news of his marriage rumors. He also mentioned that netizens spreading rumors of his marriage should help him market his new release, Paniya. He wrote, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumor. But maybe they should help market my new release.: The singer also attached the link to his new song on the Instagram story.

Check out Ali Sethi's post here:

The unverified reports stated that Ali Sethi got married to his longtime friend Salman Toor in a private ceremony in New York. It also claimed that they were secretly dating for a while. Ali Sethi and Salman Toor first met at an art class at Aitchison College in Lahore, where they both did their schooling. Toor, known for his artistic endeavors was born in Lahore but lived majorly in New York. Ali Sethi also relocated to New York from Pakistan.

About Ali Sethi

Ali Sethi's Pasoori, the 2002 track known for uniting Pakistan and India went on to become one of the most unconventional hits crossing all borders. The song released in the 14th season of Coke Studio became popular overnight for its infectious beat. Pasoori, which roughly translates to 'difficult mess' was played in every part of the world and topped charts within a week of its release. Other songs to the credit of the talented singer include Left Right, Chandni Raat, Chan Kithan, and Dil Ki Khair, among others.

Recently, a Hindi version of the hit song was released, which was part of the Hindi film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Titled Pasoori Nu, it was sung by Arijit Singh.

