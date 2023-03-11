Pataudi-Kapoor siblings Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Soha, Saif and Saba pose in this UNSEEN pic from Jeh’s bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her fans always love to see her on the silver screen but moreover, they also love to see her pictures on social media. Recently, the actress celebrated her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan’s birthday. It was a close-knit affair and was attended by family and close friends. We shared a couple of pictures from the bash but today, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, who often shares hidden gems from her photo bank, took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen pictures from the celebration.

Saba Pataudi shares pictures from Jehangir Ali Khan’s bash

In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and Saif Ali Khan posing together. Saif looks dapper in his peach and white striped shirt which he paired with white pants. He held Soha who looked cool in a black tee which she layered with a white shirt and completed her look with a single ponytail and black sunglasses. Then stood Karisma who too looked pretty in white and twinned with sister Kareena who too was wearing a white tee. Saba on the other hand wore a black dress. The next picture too saw them posing together.

Check out the pictures:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film was an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actress recently wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s thriller drama in London and now is all set to start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Apart from this she also has Sujoy Ghosh’s next with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

