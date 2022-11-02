Pathaan: 5 reasons we are excited for Shah Rukh Khan’s dhamakedaar comeback post 4-year-long hiatus

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! While the superstar recently made a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, we have all missed watching the superstar on the big screen in a full-fledged role. Few actors can rival Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom, and we wouldn’t be wrong in saying that his massive fan following is unparalleled. Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after over four years, and needless to say, all of us have been waiting eagerly for the film’s release. The teaser of Pathaan finally dropped today on SRK’s 57th birthday today, and it looks really promising. The teaser has left us super-excited, and below are top 5 reasons we just can’t wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s dhamakedaar comeback on the silver screen. Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to leave a mark with his strong screen presence and steals the show whether it’s a full-fledged role or a cameo. We didn’t realize how much we missed Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and screen presence until we watched the teaser of Pathaan this morning. The teaser begins with people wondering about Shah Rukh Khan’s whereabouts, and whether he is alive or not. We then see Shah Rukh Khan say ‘zinda hai,” with an evil laugh and that moment right there is hoot-worthy! The teaser only gets better with Shah Rukh Khan’s action scenes, Deepika Padukone’s entry and the face-off with John Abraham. All in all, it’s an absolute delight to watch Shah Rukh Khan, even if it’s just a small glimpse of the film. If anything, the teaser has only increased our curiosity to watch Shah Rukh in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s big comeback after Zero Shah Rukh Khan is one of those handful actors whose popularity and stardom aren’t affected or defined by his hits or flops. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, and the movie tanked at the box office. Before Zero, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal wasn’t received too well either. However, a mere few flops haven’t affected his star persona, and the enthusiasm to see him in another movie is only greater than ever before. In the years following Zero, fans had eagerly been waiting for the superstar to announce a film. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan went through many scripts before carefully choosing and finalizing his next projects. So obviously, the excitement for Pathaan is sky-high!

Shah Rukh Khan’s action avatar Shah Rukh Khan in an action avatar? Just take my money already! Yes, Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance, and no one does romantic dramas as well as SRK. But don’t forget, Shah Rukh is just as good, if not better, at acing full-fledged action roles! He has a number of action movies to his credit, namely Don, Main Hoon Na, Asoka, Ra.One, Karan Arjun, Raees, among many others. In fact, his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra showed him as the keeper of Vaanar Astra and he blew our minds with his action avatar. The teaser of Pathaan has already given us a glimpse of some high-octane scenes featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and it has left us wanting more! Shah Rukh Khan’s massive transformation Remember the hype when Shah Rukh Khan had six-pack abs for his film Om Shanti Om in 2007? Yep, we went gaga over his look back then. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has built eight-pack abs for Pathaan, and while he looks absolutely lethal in the teaser of the film, the physical transformation wasn’t easy. His fitness trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant talked to Indian Express about his routine for Pathaan and shared that SRK has been training for 4 years specifically for his role in Pathaan. Shah Rukh did a lot of heavy lifting and strength training to build a sculpted, toned physique, and it has clearly paid off.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 4th onscreen collaboration with Deepika Padukone Pathaan is touted to be a visual spectacle, and while we’re excited about that, we are even more excited about Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen collaboration once again! The two have previously worked together in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. If you’ve watched their movies together, you already know they have great on-screen chemistry. Another reason why we absolutely cannot wait for Pathaan!

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

