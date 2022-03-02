Pathaan AMA: Shah Rukh Khan on how it felt like going to sets after a break: It is where I belong

Shah Rukh Khan has been an actor who doesn’t leave a chance to surprise his audience be it on or off the screen. While King Khan went on to take social media by a storm when he announced his film Pathaan along with a short teaser. To note, this announcement sent down a wave of excitement among his fans as the Siddharth Anand directorial will mark his return on the big screen after over three years. And hours after the big announcement, SRK went on for an interactive session with his fans on Twitter, wherein he opened up about the movie.

During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, when a Twitter user quizzed him about how did it feel like when he got back to a film set after a long time, SRK replied, “I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So it was like going back home”. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor also spoke about what made him be a part of Pathaan and said it was because of producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand. He said, “They are wonderful. And love me a lot”.

Furthermore, Shah Rukh also shared his experience of shooting for Pathaan and wrote, “Quite physical but the team made it very easy for me”. Clearly, King Khan’s revelations have got the fans even more excited for Pathaan.

To note, apart from SRK, Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.