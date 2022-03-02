Pathaan AMA: Shah Rukh Khan wittingly answers fans' query of him watching Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha
During the session, one of the fans asked him if he has watched Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha? The actor was also quick enough to answer him and said, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan.” His fans have been hailing him on Twitter and the hashtag King is Back is also trending. Talking about the film Pathaan, any other details have not been revealed till now. Everyone is eagerly waiting for his look in the film as in the teaser it was not shown much.
Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh had written, “I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic).”
Check the tweet here:
As for Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan starrer is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in the lead role. The film is set to release on August 11 of this year.
