Pathaan AMA: Shah Rukh Khan wittingly answers fans' query of him watching Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be back on the silver screen after a long time, has been trending since the morning after the film's teaser was released. The action drama also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Well, the film is all set to release next year on January 25, 2023, and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Well, to make this day even more special, Shah Rukh Khan has started the Ask Me Anything session on his official Twitter handle and has been responding to fans' questions.

During the session, one of the fans asked him if he has watched Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha? The actor was also quick enough to answer him and said, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan.” His fans have been hailing him on Twitter and the hashtag King is Back is also trending. Talking about the film Pathaan, any other details have not been revealed till now. Everyone is eagerly waiting for his look in the film as in the teaser it was not shown much.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Shah Rukh had written, “I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic).”