Pathaan, Azad, Vikram Rathore or Hardy; Which is Shah Rukh Khan's favorite character? Dunki star says THIS

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers. Every time the actor hosts the session, he gets hundreds of questions in the comment section. Ahead of the release of his next film Dunki, the actor answered a lot of questions not only related to his upcoming film but also about various topics. During the session today, December 20, a fan asked SRK to choose his favorite character betweenÂ Pathaan, Azad, Vikram Rathore, and Dunki's Hardy.

Shah Rukh Khan chooses his favorite character from his 2023 filmsÂ

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and made a fun interactive session ahead of the release of Dunki. He started the session by tweeting, "Been a wonderful few days in Dubai with Dunki. Now coming back home.Â Have a bit of a drive so if you all have time let's do an #AskSRK for a bit. #Dunki."Â

A fan asked, "Sir Pathaan ,Azad, Vikram Rathore or Hardy which is Your Favourite character played by you this year?#AskSRK." To this, SRK replied,"My favourite character is the one that audience likes. So I hope you like Hardy as much as the othersâ€¦he is a noble soul. An army officer and a lover. #DunkiTomorrow." Have a look:Â

During the interactive session, another fan asked the actor about his experience of shooting in a classroom and sitting like a student in Dunki. The question was, "How was sitting in a classroom again and playing a student #AskSRK #DunkiTomorrow #Dunki."Â

The actor humorously replied, "Yet again got all the answers wrong and was reprimanded by the teacher for sleeping in the class!! #DunkiTomorrow." Take a look:Â

About DunkiÂ

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani among others. The film explores the issue of Donkey Flight which is based on illegal immigration and is slated to release theatrically on December 21st.

