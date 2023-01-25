Pathaan celeb review: Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and others are mighty impressed by Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's much-awaited film Pathaan has been released in theatres. The Siddharth Anand directorial has taken the theatres by storm, quite literally. By looking at the high demand and the reaction after the first day first show, the exhibitors increased to over 300 shows all over India. Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Salman Khan's special appearance as Tiger is one of the major highlights of the film. Just like the excited audience, several celebs too watched Pathaan earlier today. Celebs review Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018. Post that, he made special appearances in films like Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. With Pathaan, he has managed to impress cinema lovers with his different avatar. Netizens can't stop praising him for doing sleek action sequences and returning to the big screen with a fresh look. Celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon and others were too seen gushing over SRK and his solid performance. Anurag was seen leaving a theatre after watching the film. He stopped and interacted with the media outside the theatre. He couldn't stop himself from showering praises on King Khan. He said, "Yaar dekho Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai to hum to usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur khatarnaak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai, mujhe nahi lagta hai unhone is tarah ka action pehle kabhi try kiya hai."

Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a long note for his dear friend. He went on to call Pathaan the 'biggest blockbuster'. He wrote, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…." He further also praised Aditya Chopra for his vision. KJo added, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!"



Raveena Tandon shared her review on Twitter. She said that she was 'blown away' by Pathaan. She tweeted, "#pathan OMG ! Blown away! Just fantastic ! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again!" Reacting to Salman's cameo, the actress wrote, "Hamaare Karan Arjun aagaye hahhahahah! @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk."

Check out what other celebs have to say:

