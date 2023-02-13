Pathaan: Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam in Spain while shooting Besharam Rang; Full video

Pathaan , the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role has emerged as a monstrous box office success. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which hit the theatres as the fourth installment in Yash Raj Film's spy universe, marked SRK's comeback to the protagonist roles after a long hiatus of over 4 years. Deepika Padukone appeared as the female lead in Pathaan, and her appearance in the highly popular number 'Besharam Rang' from the film created quite a stir on social media.

The much-awaited making video of 'Besharam Rang' song from Pathaan was released on the official YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films, recently. The interesting making video includes the bytes of the lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand, and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant who narrated their experiences of shooting for the chartbuster. However, what caught our eye is the little lovely moment between Deepika and King Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan narrated the experience of shooting in some unexplored locations in Spain and revealed his children had a great time on the sets of Pathaan. Next, in a video from the sets in Spain, a widely smiling Deepika Padukone is seen hugging little AbRam Khan while he munched on a lollipop. The popular star is seen covered in a red comforter, while the star kid looked absolutely adorable in a black hooded sweatshirt.

Watch the 'Besharam Rang' making video, below: