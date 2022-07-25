Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks fierce as she shoots a bullet in the motion poster of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Ever since the reports of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan came out, fans have been jumping with joy. The film has already garnered a lot of hype since its announcement and fans are eagerly waiting to see King Khan on the silver screen. A few months back the teaser of the film released and the excitement level of the fans had gone to the next level and now John Abraham has taken to his social media handle to release the motion poster of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone.